PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,097 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $27,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 60.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total value of $1,455,794.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,598,096.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,916. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 1.7 %

McKesson Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $363.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.47. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $193.89 and a 1-year high of $375.23. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.15.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

