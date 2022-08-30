PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 646,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,876 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $47,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,705,000 after buying an additional 930,493 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,354.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 300,710 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $21,816,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,632,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,203,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,641,000 after buying an additional 205,771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.26.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

