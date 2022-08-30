Cryptobuyer Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.00 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (XPT) traded 90.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded 91.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptobuyer coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptobuyer has a total market capitalization of $1,145.71 and $8.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,343.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004913 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00134671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00032968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00080952 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Profile

Cryptobuyer (XPT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io. Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer.

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

