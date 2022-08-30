Analyzing Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) & USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB)

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) and USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Truxton and USCB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truxton 37.92% N/A N/A USCB Financial 31.14% 55.06% 5.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Truxton and USCB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truxton $39.19 million 4.90 $14.54 million $5.59 11.85 USCB Financial $67.42 million 4.11 $21.08 million ($4.31) -3.21

Analyst Recommendations

USCB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton. USCB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truxton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Truxton and USCB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A USCB Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

USCB Financial has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.16%. Given USCB Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe USCB Financial is more favorable than Truxton.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Truxton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of USCB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 46.1% of USCB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

USCB Financial beats Truxton on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation, through Truxton Trust Company, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans. It also provides private banking, wealth management, trust, and estate services; and business banking, commercial lending, and treasury management services. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans. The company also offers treasury, commercial payments, cash management, and online banking services. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

