Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.08.
SPIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter valued at $24,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire Global by 136.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,876 shares during the last quarter. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter valued at $6,176,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Spire Global by 316.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,316,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Spire Global by 500.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 913,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.
About Spire Global
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
