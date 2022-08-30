Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.08.

SPIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter valued at $24,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire Global by 136.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,876 shares during the last quarter. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter valued at $6,176,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Spire Global by 316.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,316,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Spire Global by 500.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 913,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Stock Performance

About Spire Global

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPIR opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.