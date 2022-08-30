Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,004 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,013,020,000 after purchasing an additional 669,698 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,321,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,411,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,196,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,996,000 after buying an additional 21,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,643,000 after buying an additional 12,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Price Performance

NYSE:ITT opened at $74.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.19 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. ITT’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $262,731.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ITT to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.