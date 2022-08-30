STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,121,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 378,787 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of STMicroelectronics worth $48,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3,021.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STM. Citigroup upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 6.58%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

