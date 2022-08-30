PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 17,720 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 723,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,720 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $50,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,893,733,000 after acquiring an additional 219,401 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,751,000 after purchasing an additional 133,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,855,000 after purchasing an additional 640,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,833,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,529,000 after purchasing an additional 218,068 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,525 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $66.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -110.20%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

