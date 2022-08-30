TheStreet Lowers Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $5.69.
Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Good Times Restaurants (GTIM)
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
- 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.