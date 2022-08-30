Citigroup Inc. Buys 102,021 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 998,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,021 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Qiagen worth $48,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth $267,905,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Qiagen by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,658,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,735 shares in the last quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,939,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Qiagen by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 888,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,464,000 after purchasing an additional 656,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the first quarter valued at about $21,026,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Qiagen Company Profile

Qiagen stock opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.88. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $41.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

