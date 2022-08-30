Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

NYSE:KMB opened at $129.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.91.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

