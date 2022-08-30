PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,680 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 974,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $48,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPHQ opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.37. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

