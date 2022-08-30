BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,230,851,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 79,395.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 670,097 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in BlackRock by 14.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,781,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,361,370,000 after buying an additional 229,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after buying an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 124.1% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 229,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,208,000 after buying an additional 126,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $675.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $658.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $676.00. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

