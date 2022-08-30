PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 12,939 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,939 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $53,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Performance

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.88. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

