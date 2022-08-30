Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Williams Industrial Services Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WLMS opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. Williams Industrial Services Group has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Industrial Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLMS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 79.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 31,506 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 81.2% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

Featured Stories

