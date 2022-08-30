Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stake Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $52,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 150.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.2 %

HUBB stock opened at $211.35 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $225.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.71.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

