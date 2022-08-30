Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.21.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $109.50 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $204.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.47 and its 200 day moving average is $131.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,060,000 after purchasing an additional 49,810 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 18.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.