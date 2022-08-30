Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Trading Down 0.7 %

HWCPZ opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.34.

