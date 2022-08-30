TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

TransAlta Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at C$12.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.70. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$11.87 and a 12-month high of C$15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.46). The company had revenue of C$458.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About TransAlta

Several research firms have issued reports on TA. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.56.

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.