TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.
TransAlta Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of TransAlta stock opened at C$12.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.70. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$11.87 and a 12-month high of C$15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45.
TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.46). The company had revenue of C$458.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TransAlta
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
