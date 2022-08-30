Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.45.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.3 %

XOM stock opened at $100.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.17 and a 200 day moving average of $87.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $52.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.