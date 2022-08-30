Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $375.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to $375.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $128.33 to $136.67 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $283.33 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $333.33 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.25.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $8.92 on Monday, reaching $275.90. 887,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,556,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.18. The company has a market capitalization of $864.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.51, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.17. Tesla has a twelve month low of $206.86 and a twelve month high of $414.50.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,739 shares of company stock valued at $50,572,529. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

