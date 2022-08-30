Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Raymond James

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $61.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.41 and a beta of 0.42. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $67.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.82.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,223,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,117,634 shares in the company, valued at $251,958,024.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $838,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,140,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,728,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,223,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,117,634 shares in the company, valued at $251,958,024.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 142,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 882,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 39,472 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

