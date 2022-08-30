Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DEA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,669,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,941,000 after buying an additional 203,310 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,198,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,477,000 after purchasing an additional 71,613 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,397,000 after purchasing an additional 80,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,946,000 after purchasing an additional 175,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,514,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,724,000 after purchasing an additional 415,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

