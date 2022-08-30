Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $163.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.76.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $137.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,253,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $553,637,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $428,709,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,651 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

