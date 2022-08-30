Rand Capital Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Rand Capital Stock Performance

RAND stock opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. Rand Capital has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 million, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Rand Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

