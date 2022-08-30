Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,355 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,511 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Devon Energy worth $50,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.79.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 64.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.53.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

