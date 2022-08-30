Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,265 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Nucor worth $54,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

NUE opened at $139.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

