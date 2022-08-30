Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 73,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 43,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,207,000.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $128.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.08. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

