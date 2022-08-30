Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

Clarivate Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLVT shares. TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clarivate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the first quarter valued at $28,866,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clarivate by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,453,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Clarivate by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,303 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clarivate by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,557,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,658,000 after acquiring an additional 428,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Clarivate by 13.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,102,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,000 after acquiring an additional 252,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.