Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,202 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in VMware were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Stock Down 0.4 %

VMW opened at $118.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. VMware had a return on equity of 61.58% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $303,114.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $303,114.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,232.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,220. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

