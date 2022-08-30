Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. abrdn plc raised its position in Trane Technologies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 407,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,249,000 after purchasing an additional 59,577 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TT opened at $155.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $204.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.38.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

