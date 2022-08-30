Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 5,568 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

