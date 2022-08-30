Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.30. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $44.72.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HE. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $757,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

