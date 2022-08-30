Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.09-$4.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.13.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock opened at $83.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 11.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,673,000 after acquiring an additional 181,212 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sysco by 25.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 18,061 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 5.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 41.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

