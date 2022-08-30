Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,837 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Clorox by 339.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox Increases Dividend

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $145.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $129.83.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Stories

