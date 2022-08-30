Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $1.03 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.24.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 893.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

