Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $169.00 million-$188.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.86 million.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

LGND opened at $96.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.99. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $169.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on LGND shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,537,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Articles

