Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 6,609 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Toro were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 22.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the first quarter worth $667,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Toro by 0.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 966,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 10.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Toro by 12.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 96,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NYSE:TTC opened at $84.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.19. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $112.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

