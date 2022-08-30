Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 5,427 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 64,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68.

