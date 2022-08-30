Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIS. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,678,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,725,000 after acquiring an additional 44,040 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,248,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,091,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 59,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $179.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.99 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.85.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

