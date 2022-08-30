Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Position Decreased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $417,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $354.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.60.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.