Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 482,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,554 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $26,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at $696,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at $696,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Smartsheet Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMAR. Guggenheim began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.48. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.