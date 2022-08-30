Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 88,737 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 88,737 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $25,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 8,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ WING opened at $112.74 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 84.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average is $105.44.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 56.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on WING shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Wingstop from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wingstop from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wingstop from $101.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wingstop from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.35.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.