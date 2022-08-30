Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 724,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,653,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 10.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZWS stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.02.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

ZWS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

