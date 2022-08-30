Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,050 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 351,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $24,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.32. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $108.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXAS. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

