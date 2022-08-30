Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Short Interest Down 24.7% in August

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,900 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the July 31st total of 201,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snow Lake Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITM. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snow Lake Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $202,841,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snow Lake Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snow Lake Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snow Lake Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Snow Lake Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Snow Lake Resources Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Snow Lake Resources stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. Snow Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46.

Snow Lake Resources Company Profile

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. It holds interest in the Thompson Brothers Lithium property covering an area of 55,318 acres located in Manitoba.

