Short Interest in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) Grows By 31.3%

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the July 31st total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EUCR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,760,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 1,476.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 518,510 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 379.6% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 270,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 214,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 34.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 687,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition alerts:

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Stock Performance

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Company Profile

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses to identify and acquire a business in the biomedical or healthcare-related industries in North America and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.