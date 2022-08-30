Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLITW) Short Interest Down 24.5% in August

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLITW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the July 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Northern Lights Acquisition Trading Up 11.7 %
Shares of Northern Lights Acquisition stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19. Northern Lights Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.80.
Insider Transactions at Northern Lights Acquisition
In other news, major shareholder Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $13,273,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
