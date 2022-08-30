Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLITW) Short Interest Down 24.5% in August

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLITW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the July 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Northern Lights Acquisition Trading Up 11.7 %

Shares of Northern Lights Acquisition stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19. Northern Lights Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

Insider Transactions at Northern Lights Acquisition

In other news, major shareholder Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $13,273,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Lights Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northern Lights Acquisition stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. ( NASDAQ:NLITW Get Rating ) by 627.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,699 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Lights Acquisition were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

