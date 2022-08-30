MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Up 30.9% in August

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the July 31st total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIF. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 329.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 9,121.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20,341 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:CIF opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.0148 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

