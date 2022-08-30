Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the July 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCE opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,604,000.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

