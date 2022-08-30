Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the July 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE:JCE opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
